All worn and no pay!

Many organisations like Berlitz and Eureka are well renowned; they have been operating in Pakistan for years. Fast forward to 2020 when the global pandemic hit all of us and businesses started downsizing. Instead of downsizing, these organisations asked all of their staff to work from home without any wages. Instructors, customer relation officer and student advisor were working from home from mid march expected to carry out all their duties without a payment in return.

Most of the people who have left did not receive their wages for working from home or even their provident fund, which is their right. From the start it has been an organisation which treats their employees like slaves and pays them their month’s salary whenever the administration wishes to. These Managers are running not organisations but a sultanate.

My request to such organisations is to either lay off their employees so they do not have expectation of getting their wages for the work they are putting in. Asking people to work for no money is literally a scam. To anyone and everyone who wishes to work for Berlitz or similar organisations should do their research before signing a contract as these companies have several hidden policies which mostly involves deduction of money from their minimum wage.

People should be aware of the companies they are committing to because mistreatment from employers can affect one’s mental wellbeing and it could be problematic for them in the future. Asking people to work for free indirectly, in this global pandemic is nothing less than inhumane.

Amber Shaikh

Karachi