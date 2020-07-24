A new axis of power

The Iran-China strategic partnership and its implications

By: Muhammad Irfan

The USA is reeling as a result of the economic downturn and global isolation triggered by the coronavirus. Beijing senses US vulnerability, feels capable of confronting the USA, and is finding a time to forge a strategic agreement with Iran. The Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the People’s Republic of China, consisting of 20 articles and Chinese investment in Iran of $400 billion over 25 years, with $280 billion for the development of Iran’s petrochemical sectors and another $120 billion for the country’s transportation and manufacturing infrastructure, covers banking, commerce and services, transportation and railway, ports, energy, industry, and dozens of other projects.

To benefit from Chinese investment and infrastructure projects and confront US domination in the world, Iran has rightly capitalized on China’s growing influence across South East Asia, Central Asia, the Middle East and the Gulf Cooperation Council countries. A long term Chinese commitment would help Tehran demand greater economic cooperation with Beijing.

Iran, which has a vision of non-alignment with the slogan of neither East nor West since the 1979 revolution toppling its pro-US monarch, is steadily turning towards Asia as part of its Look East strategy. As in 2019, Iran, China, and Russia conducted a joint military exercise in the Gulf of Oman. Moreover, Iran requires both China and Russia, with veto power in the UN Security Council, to neutralize US hegemony, and to prevent any kind of sanctions by the United Nations backed by the USA. Furthermore, an insatiable oil demand and military and civilian technology pushes Iran toward alliance with the rising superpower.

The Sino-Iranian deal, if enforced as planned, would more effectively end Iran’s non-alignment and incorporate Iran into the framework of Eurasia. This strategic shift and incorporation into the Eurasia region indicates Iran has the capacity to find economic partners and energy consumers among major economies of the continent to quench its thirst for economic progress.

The failure of Iran’s repeated attempts to improve economic links with the West as a prelude to improved political ties has been a major reason for Iran’s move towards China and other Asian countries, regarded locally as the “pivot to the east”.

Iran welcomed US and European companies into the country, including many energy companies, after the nuclear deal was signed in 2015, which offered to buy oil and gas. However, the response to Iranian offers by Western states under pressure from the USA was inhospitable. Washington was not interested in improving relations, but instead wanted regime change in Tehran. The Iranian leadership soon smelled a rat.

The infusion of a significant amount of cash into its economy, especially its energy sector ($280 billion) and manufacturing and transport infrastructure ($120 billion) would be a boost for Iran’s ailing economy and ease its economic burden. No doubt it will create more jobs in Islamic Republic of Iran and more industrial growth. Iran’s deal with China is expected to relieve domestic opposition too. Economic and political progress would boost the regional status of Iran and perhaps allow opponents to reduce tensions with Tehran. Arab states might rush to make their own special deals with China.

Iran, which has much of the world’s oil reserves and is one of the top five producers of natural gas, had to face an economic shrinkage of around 10 percent, largely due to the reintroduction of US sanctions. Because of the covid-19 outbreak, Iran ‘s economy was hit hard by the lowering of oil and gas roduction. Oil output and revenues have plummeted— falling from nearly 4 million bpd in 2018 to just 2 million bpd nowadays, as reported by The New York Times.

The Iranian Supreme Leader, a staunch advocate of alliances with non-Western powers, sees this deal as more reliable than with Western powers, that is, the USA or Europe. US President Trump’s decision to scrap the Iran nuclear deal (2015) further intensified public emotions. Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, who once wanted to open avenues with the West, also advocated greater cooperation with Asian economies like China, Japan, and South Korea. Following the futile effort to reopen Iran ‘s economy to the West after the nuclear agreement, he now tries to negotiate a fair agreement with the only major world power whose economic weight can match that of the USA or Europe.

Iran is in dire need of civil and military cooperation and voices on a global scale, which can only be achieved by aligning itself with a superpower with enormous investment potential in multidimensional sectors.

In addition, Iran wishes to expand its sphere of influence in the Eurasian region by acquiring full membership of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. To this end, China, the founding member of the organization, is required to support it.

Similarly, the Sino-Iranian deal will help provide Iran with a bargaining lever with Europe and the USA over easing sanctions as the West will divert its attention towards this holistic agreement. China’s greater interest in Iran should alert the USA to review its past approach towards Tehran. It would also serve as a balancing factor in the normalization of relations between the West and Beijing, which due to the coronavirus and their trade war is at the lowest ebb.

Beijing, on the other hand, is a big winner and plays a longer game. At Iranian ports, it could enjoy preferential treatment and develop free-trade zones around the country. It will also include discounts for Iranian oil. Iran is to provide regular and discounted supply of oil to China for 25 years. China would also develop free-trade zones in Maku, in northwestern Iran; in Abadan, where the Shatt al-Arab river flows into the Persian Gulf, and on the gulf island Qeshm.

This agreement promises to greatly enhance China’s position not only in the Middle East, but also in Central Asia, the Black Sea, the Caspian and the Mediterranean. Through this route, Beijing would have a land route to Europe.

Probably, China will have a large security footprint at two new ports expected to be established adjacent to the Strait of Hormuz, through which 30-40 percent of the oil trade passes. Oil supply to its market would be assured.

In addition, China’s regional position would be strengthened by having a presence on Iranian land, ultimately undermining US strategic supremacy in the Gulf. This could also strengthen China’s international position. Deepening ties with Iran is an outcome to safeguard its interests.

The very reason why the US geopolitical supremacy over the world is preserved is the control of the world’s maritime routes. Among nine key maritime channels, the Gulf of Hormuz significantly controls the major global outflow of fossil fuels. The Chinese presence would give it a stranglehold on these waters through which much of the world’s oil transits.

The US assistance to ASEAN countries to limit Beijing’s scope and legitimacy on the South China Sea would be of no benefit but to give China more options to use. Similarly, it would be no use for the USA to condemn it over Hong Kong. Providing military and economic assistance to the South-Eastern partners to contain China and labelling it violation of the navigation freedom provided under UNCLOS (UN Convention on the Law of the Sea) would not weaken China ‘s efforts over its territorial claims. China will certainly consider alternatives.

The deal has a provision of China building infrastructure for 5G telecommunications network in Iran. It would provide an opportunity to Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei, a company that is facing US sanctions, to enter the Iranian market.

It would also bolster China’s new digital currency, the e-RMB, as a way to bypass US financial systems, and reduce the power of the dollar. It would benefit China, the world’s largest energy consumer. Furthermore, Iran could find a mechanism to sell its oil while evading US sanctions.

Iran having million barrels of oil and gas now a burden on Iran’s economy to finance oil storage, would ultimately benefit from this deal. If the Iran-China agreement were implemented, it would revive Iran’s economy and consequently stabilise its politics. On the other hand, over the decades, China would have continual energy supply to materialize its vision of connecting the Eurasian region and challenging the world’s US unipolarity.

Yet in global affairs, nothing is everlasting. The US returning to the Iran nuclear deal and lifting sanctions against Iran, and allowing European and US companies to deal with Tehran, may avert Iran’s strategic partnership with China.