US diplomat hails Pakistan’s improved security ranking

ISLAMABAD: Laura E Kennedy, a retired United States career diplomat, on Wednesday hailed Pakistan’s improvement in security ranking in the NTI Nuclear Security Index.

The NTI Nuclear Security Index is a public benchmarking project of nuclear security conditions on a country-by-country basis in 176 countries.

“One welcome bit of news reported by #NTIindex is that #Pakistan ranked as most improved in security of those countries holding nuclear materials,” she said in a tweet.

One welcome bit of news reported by #NTIindex is that #Pakistan ranked as most improved in security of those countries holding nuclear materials. — Laura Kennedy (@AmbKennedy_ret) July 22, 2020

Pakistan conducted nuclear tests in May 1998, shortly after India’s nuclear tests, declaring itself a nuclear weapon state. Pakistan currently possesses a growing nuclear arsenal, and remains outside both the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) and the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty (CTBT).