SC rejects request to stop trial in abusive video case

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday rejected a petition filed by a cleric to halt trial in suo motu case of a video clip containing derogatory, contemptuous and scandalous language against the institution of judiciary and judges.

The video clip of Agha Iftikharuddin Mirza had gone viral on social media and created ripples in political, legal and civil society circles, prompting the apex court to take notice of the recording.

A two-member bench, comprising Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and Justice Ijazul Ahsan, took up the petition on Thursday.

At the outset of the hearing, the accused requested to halt his trial until the trial court announces its verdict.

“Two cases were registered against the same video”, the defense said. To this, Justice Ahsan said that the Supreme Court was hearing only the contempt case and had nothing to do with the other case being at the trial court.

The judge, while saying that the trial court will announce its verdict according to the evidence, sought a detailed report from the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

Later, the court adjourned the hearing for three weeks.