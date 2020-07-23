PM for ensuring internet facility in far-flung areas

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed to pay special attention for the improvement and provision of internet facilities in far-flung and backward areas of the country.

The prime minister issued these directions while chairing a meeting on Thursday to enhance and improve coverage of the internet in the country.

He said that the provision of the internet has become a necessity in present times. He said that easy availability of the internet and its vast coverage are vital for utilizing the potential of the youth in the real sense and to ensure easy access to education.

He directed the Universal Service Fund (USF) to take necessary steps to provide easy and cheaper internet facilities in schools.

The premier was informed that USF is paying special focus on laying optic fibre to ensure the provision of better internet services. It was said that 1,800-kilometre fibre optic has been laid in parts of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) in last two years, while 4,600-kilometre fibre optic will be laid in 547 union councils this year.

Regarding giving more incentives by the government for the telecom sector, PM Imran constituted a committee comprising finance advisor, minister for defence production, minister for planning, minister for information technology and minister for federal education and professional training to present its recommendations in this regard.