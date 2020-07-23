Media payments to be cleared in a week, NA told

–Efforts on for removal of EU ban on PIA

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly (NA) was informed on Thursday that 50 per cent outstanding payments of the media houses for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government’s two-year tenure have been cleared.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz told the house during question hour that the remaining 50 per cent will be cleared in a week’s time as Prime Minister Imran Khan has given special directions on the matter. He said that the outstanding amount of the last two years was Rs1.15 billion.

The minister for information and broadcasting said the present government has not recruited any person in Pakistan Television (PTV) except the top management to uplift the national broadcaster. He regretted that the institutions such as Pakistan Television (PTV), Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM) were destroyed by previous governments through political appointments.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan told the house that the Senate has recently passed a constitutional amendment, enhancing the seats of Balochistan Assembly. He said the opposition parties should support the amendment when it is laid before the lower house for approval.

Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul said that Ten Billion Tree Tsunami project is being executed in all the federating units. She said that 84,000 Nigehbans (gardeners) have been employed for the protection of newly planted saplings. She said an agreement has been signed with the Ministry of Communication for plantation of trees along motorways and highways.

Parliamentary Secretary for Federal Education and Professional Training Wajiha Akram said a uniform curriculum for primary level has been finalised after consultations with the stakeholders for implementation from March next year. She said the move is aimed at ensuring quality education.

Parliamentary Secretary for Aviation Jamil Ahmad Khan expressed the confidence that the European Union will soon lift the ban on the PIA flight operations to their countries. He said that efforts are afoot to meet all their safety standards. He added that the present government should be appreciated for taking action against the pilots holding dubious licenses.

The House passed a motion authorising the speaker to appoint a Parliamentary Committee in consultation with the Senate chairman, making recommendations to the NA and Senate regarding legislative business pending before both the houses. The motion was moved by Adviser on Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan.

The committee will comprise 24 members from the government and opposition parties in appropriation to their representation in both the Houses.

Later, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari pointed out lack of quorum. On counting the House was not found in order and the chair suspended proceedings of the House.