Judge excuses himself from hearing assets case against Shahbaz

LAHORE: Shahram Sarwar Chaudhry, a senior of the Lahore High Court (LHC), on Thursday excused himself from hearing the assets beyond known sources of income case against National Assembly Opposition Leader Shahbaz Sharif, citing his relationship with defense attorney Azam Nazir Tarar.

The judge, before requesting for the transfer of the case to another judge, extended the interim bail, granted to Sharif in the case, till Aug 17.

During the hearing, Sharif claimed in the court that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was issuing him summons without having any questions to ask of him. He said that he had risked his illness to return to Pakistan from London and braved court appearances and graft inquiries.

Sharif had returned from England in March this year after spending four months with his brother former prime minister Nawaz Sharif for the latter’s medical treatment.