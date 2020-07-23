India’s ‘wrong policies’ reason for expulsion from Chahbahar project: Qureshi

— FM reveals UNGA president-elect to visit Pakistan on Monday

ISLAMABAD: While accusing India of “gradually straining” its relations with all its neighbours including Pakistan, China and Nepal, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said Iran dropped India from key rail project due to the latter’s “wrong policies”.

Last week, Tehran inked a $400 billion deal with Beijing, dropping New Delhi from the Chabahar to Zahedan rail project, citing delayed finances. The railway project was meant to be part of India’s commitment to the trilateral agreement between India, Iran and Afghanistan to build an alternative trade route to Afghanistan and Central Asia.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, Qureshi said India was spoiling its relations due to its “Hindutva mindset”. “The so-called impression of a ‘Shining India’ is over now owing to incumbent government’s policies of hatred and bias,” he added.

Regarding Pakistan’s relations with Bangladesh, the minister said Pakistan wanted to maintain good bilateral ties by “forgetting bitterness of past and moving towards a good future”.

UNGA PRESIDENT’S PAKISTAN VISIT:

The foreign minister also said that the president-elect of the United Nations General Assembly, Ambassador Volkan Bozkir, is due to visit Pakistan on Monday.

Qureshi said he would present to Bozkir Pakistan’s position on Indian occupied Kashmir, which he said was suffering the “worst human rights situation” in the world.

The foreign minister said that he would also inform Bozkir about the atrocities committed by the Indian troops in occupied Kashmir.

Qureshi termed the visit of foreign media journalists to the Line of Control (LoC) in the Chirikot sector a day earlier “an important step” in this regard. The journalists, he said, were escorted by the military to the region to witness the plight of residents living along the frontier.

Qureshi said the journalists had been invited by Pakistan to “show them the double standards of India”.

“Will India follow suit and allow independent media to visit the occupied valley?” he questioned, adding that India was also “restricting movement of UN-deployed observers to hide the truth”.