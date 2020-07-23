Indian brutalities against Kashmiris continue unabated

The BJP doesn’t let covid-19 stop it from trying to takeover Kashmir

On 5 August 2019, India revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir provided by Article 370 of the Indian Constitution, scrapping Article 35A, split the state into two Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) and Ladakh and annexed them. Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) was clamped under curfew and to silence Pakistan, unprecedented shelling across the Line of Control and the use of cluster bombs to slaughter innocent Kashmiris was launched. Brute force against a just struggle is in direct contravention to the Geneva Convention but India is known to have no respect for human rights organizations.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a diabolical plan to annex Kashmir, when he ascended to power in 2014. Two impediments blocked him: Articles 370 and 35A of the Indian Constitution. The former grants special status to the residents of Kashmir. Article 370 was a solemn commitment of the government of India to the Kashmiris and it arose out of the special circumstances that confronted the Constituent Assembly as it wrote the Indian constitution in 1948.

Article 35A, which was promulgated by India’s first president, Rajendra Prasad, on May 14, 1954, in exercise of the powers conferred by clause (1) of Article 370, prohibits ownership of land in Kashmir by non-residents.

On assumption of the Prime Minister’s mantle, Modi had a three-pronged plan. Firstly, to win the state elections in Jammu and Kashmir in 2014 and with a majority, repudiate Articles 370 and 35A and change the demographics of Inian-Occupied Kashmir, resettling Hindus to change the majority of the Muslims into a minority, so that if a plebiscite did take place, the majority would vote for accession to India.

The first part of the plan was called 44-plus since this was the number of seats required by BJP to win a majority, but it failed because Kashmiris turned up in droves to renounce Modi’s heinous agenda and prevent the BJP getting a majority in the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly.

In order to divert domestic attention away from the debacle, India increased the barrage of artillery and rockets across the LoC, martyring innocent civilians. It also started browbeating Pakistan while cowing down before China. Such hollow jingoism will India get nowhere and it will have to cease its brutalities before it implodes from within

Trying to promulgate part two of his diabolical plan, Modi turned to resettling Hindus into the Valley but was barred by Article 35A. Part three constituted launching false-flag operations, blaming Pakistan for the dastardly attacks, to divert international attention from India’s ghoulish acts of brutality against the Kashmiris.

The Indian President signed a Bill revoking the Articles on J&K, while the Rajya Sabha, the upper house of Parliament, ratified the Bill with a two-thirds majority and the Lok Sabha too followed suit.

In December 2019, Modi went a step forward, introducing two draconian laws, the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) meant to target Muslims and the National Register of Citizens (NRC), which excludes 1.9 million of northeastern Assam state’s 33 million population.

Narendra Modi was not prepared for a backlash from a majority of Indians, including Hindus, protesting the promulgation of the controversial laws. Events have finally caught up with India on its religious intolerance and prejudice towards minorities. On 29 April 2020 a powerful body of the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) released its 2020 Annual Report, documenting significant developments during 2019, depicting a sharp downward turn in India, and making recommendations to the US State Department to blacklist India by adding it to the list of countries with particularly poor records on protecting freedom to worship.

On 31 March, the ‘Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization (adaptation of state laws) order 2020 was enacted, which relaxes domicile rules for the Valley and eligibility criteria for employment in the region. The order qualifies Indians, who have resided for a period of 15 years in the occupied region or have studied for a period of seven years and appeared in Class 10/12 examinations there, to be eligible for domicile of the Valley. This means that those who fulfill the new criteria will become permanent residents of Kashmir.

This malevolent conspiracy aims at the introduction of an undemocratic delimitation measure seeking to ensure the constitutional entrenchment of a Hindu majoritarian agenda to dispossess the people of Kashmir.

USCRIF highlighted statements by India’s senior leadership, including the Home Minister Amit Shah, who had referred to Muslim migrants as “termites” that need to be eradicated from India. The report also mentioned the statement of another senior BJP leader, Yogi Adityanath, who is the current Chief Minister in Uttar Pradesh, who has pledged revenge against those protesting the controversial CAA by stating that they should be fed with “bullets not biryani.”

Maintaining its state of denial, the Indian government rejected the report by terming it biased and labelling the USCRIF as “an organization of particular concern, which will be treated accordingly.”

The deadly covid-19 pandemic struck the world and continues to take a heavy toll of lives. India was no exception but due to its poor handling, it has suffered heavily. While the world is totally dedicated to combating the covid-19 pandemic, India, ruled by its extremist Hindutva ideology, tried to scapegoat Muslims and blame them for spreading the deadly virus. Vishwa Hindu Parishad, an active arm of the Sangh Parivar, called for a complete ban on the Tablighi Jamaat and its Nizamuddin Markaz besides freezing its bank accounts and closure of all its offices because of the spike in covid-19 cases across India. The majority of pro-government Indian news channels were linking the coronavirus outbreak to the Muslim missionary group, the Tablighi Jamaat and its gathering held in New Delhi, stoking anti-Muslim sentiments.

Coronavirus cases are not specific to any community. However, the extremist government of the BJP in India has been especially targeting Muslims to fulfill its evil designs. While extremist Hindu groups are trying to allay the epidemic with cow urine or collectively banging pots and pans, perhaps predictably, as criticism of aspects of the lockdown has grown, so has Islamophobia. Across cable television and India’s ubiquitous WhatsApp groups, the country’s 200 million Muslims have become a convenient victim for the spread of the virus. As the centerpiece of this campaign, government and media figures have implied sinister intent behind a peaceful religious gathering that was held in the nation’s capital, New Delhi.

The Tablighi Jamaat is a nonpolitical organization that has existed for nearly 100 years and currently operates in 150 countries. It aims to promote religious reform and instill purist Islamic values in other Muslims. It furthers this goal through preaching missions, in which members of Tablighi Jamaat connect with other Muslims in their own communities.

It’s clear that the Tablighi Jamaat was hardly alone in failing to immediately halt large gatherings: Multiple large-scale religious, political, and personal events were taking place in Delhi and all across the country until the lockdown came into effect on the night of March 24. Some Hindu temples in the state of Gujarat saw upward of 10,000 visitors between March 18 and March 19. In the second week of March, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party celebrated an electoral victory in the state of Madhya Pradesh with a massive rally in the streets. And in Punjab, 40,000 people were quarantined after the death of a man who attended a Sikh religious festival.

These events have not attracted a fraction of the vitriol now faced by members of the Tablighi Jamaat. To make matters worse, Indian fiscal policies have failed and its economy is facing a massive meltdown. Due to Indian miscalculation, it tried to construct a controversial road in Ladakh region to establish its claims in the territory disputed with China. Reacting to the Indian intransigence, the Chines occupied the Galvan Valley and in a border skirmish, 20 Indian army personnel, including a Colonel and a Major, lost their lives while scores of Indians were taken prisoners.

