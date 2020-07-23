India creating trouble on CPEC: President Alvi

–-President Xi felicitates Pakistani counterpart on upcoming birthday

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has said that India is creating trouble on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and her belligerent attitude poses threat to regional peace and stability.

Talking to Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing on Thursday, the president said that Islamabad highly values its relationship with China which has always stood by Pakistan at difficult times. The president assured that Pakistan would continue to support the One-China Policy and stand by China on core issues of national interest, including Hong Kong, Tibet and Taiwan.

He emphasised that both countries needed to further enhance cooperation in the areas of information technology, economy and defense.

The president expressed his gratitude to China for its support during the coronavirus pandemic as well as in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) against India’s illegal and unilateral steps in India Occupied Kashmir (IOK).

The ambassador thanked the government of Pakistan for supporting his country’s stance on Hong Kong and other issues of national interests. He said that Chinese leadership and people appreciate the role of President Alvi in promoting Pakistan-China relations and his support to China during the Covid-19 crisis. President Alvi was the first foreign head of state to visit China after the Covid-19 outbreak.

The ambassador also delivered a message of felicitation from Chinese President Xi Jinping on his forthcoming birthday.

The meeting stressed the need to further deepen and expand strategic cooperation in view of the emerging regional environment. It was agreed to work together for promotion of regional peace and stability.