Farogh Naseem to take oath as law minister for the third time

ISLAMABAD: Barrister Farogh Naseem will take oath as the federal minister for law for the third time on Friday.

The oath-taking ceremony will be held at the President’s House.

“It is true that I will be joining the federal cabinet tomorrow,” Farogh Naseem said.

It is pertinent to mention that Farogh Naseem resigned from his post on June 1 to represent the government in the Justice Qazi Faez Isa case before the Supreme Court.

Naseem represented federation after Attorney General for Pakistan Khalid Javed recused himself from representing the federal government in the presidential reference filed against Justice Isa.

Naseem had earlier resigned from his post in November last year to represent Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Jawed Bajwa in the tenure extension case.