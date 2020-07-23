Explosion injures 16 in Parachinar

PESHAWAR: At least 16 people have been injured in an explosion in Parachinar’s Turi Bazaar, health authorities and police officials said.

According to Parachinar DSP Najab Ali, the cause of the explosion was an improvised explosive device (IED) that had been fitted inside a vegetable cart. The area is usually occupied by vegetable and fruit sellers, he said.

Police and security personnel have cordoned off the area. A team from the Bomb Disposal Squad is currently present at the scene and is combing through the area to check for other IEDs.

More details to follow