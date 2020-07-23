CPEC, SEZ, roads, energy projects to change fate of Pakistan: Bajwa

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information, Broadcasting, and China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority Chairman Lieutenant General (r) Asim Saleem Bajwa on Wednesday said that special economic zones (SEZ), roads, motorways, and energy projects would change the fate of Pakistan.

The prime minister has given special directives to speed up the projects falling under CPEC, he stated while talking to a private news channel.

The work on special economic zones being carried out in Faisalabad, Karachi, Rashakai area was in progress, he stated. Chinese companies are taking keen interest in corporate farming of Pakistan, he added.

He said that priority was given to generate cheap electricity for Pakistan, and for this purpose, domestic coal would be utilised to achieve the objective.

Lt Gen (r) Bajwa said that water reservoirs, dams and other hydel projects, including Diamer-Bhasha, would benefit the agriculture sector.

To a question, the CPEC Authority chairman said that civil and military leadership had unanimous priorities for CPEC which will improve lives of the people of this region.

To another question, he said that out of 17 power projects, some nine has been completed so far. The approval for ML-One project was given to kick start the project.

About motorways and other road infrastructure, he said that construction work on a road from Khoshab to Avaran was going to launch.

On Western route, he said the progress was also being made on a motorway project from D.I.Khan to Zhob. In response to another question, he said that Chinese study group was helping Pakistan in agro-sector.