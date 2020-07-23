Bilawal accuses Imran of trying to give ‘NRO’ to Indian spy

ISLAMABAD: Days after it emerged that the federal government has promulgated an ordinance to allow Kalbhushan Jadhav to file a review petition against his conviction in the Islamabad High Court (IHC), Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Thursday accused Prime Minister Imran Khan of trying to give “concession similar to the National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO)” to the Indian spy.

During a heated National Assembly session discussing the closet promulgation of the decree on May 20, Bilawal recalled that the prime minister, since assuming the office in 2018, has been saying that he will not give any NRO to anyone.

“The amount of NROs PM Imran gave, in the history of Pakistan, no dictator or leader has [ever] given,” he said, adding that the law was enforced just when Senate had taken up the issue.

Bilawal recalled that before coming to power, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had in principle taken a stance against accepting the jurisdiction of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in the case.

“Not acknowledging the jurisdiction of the international courts does not translate into giving NRO to an Indian spy through the country’s laws,” said Bilawal.

‘EHSAHULLAH EHSAN GIVEN NRO’:

In his thunderous speech, Bilawal claimed that the government had also given “an NRO” to proscribed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) leader Ehsanullah Ehsan. “They [the government] gave NRO to Ehsanullah Ehsan, they released him,” he said.

The PPP chief recalled that after the news of Ehsan’s escape started to surface, he had submitted a question in the House, seeking an explanation from the concerned quarters. However, he said, to date, he has not received any response.

CALL FOR ACROSS THE BOARD ACCOUNTABILITY:

Bilawal also called for the establishment of a new accountability watchdog to “hold the judges and generals accountable”.

Referring to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), the PPP chairman called on the body to carry out accountability without discrimination.