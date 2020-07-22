Rawalpindi man, who tortured mother in viral clip, arrested, gets interim bail

RAWALPINDI: Police on Wednesday arrested a man accused of torturing his mother in a video clip that went viral on social media.

Punjab Police said on Twitter the accused, identified as Arsalan, was included in the investigation after being granted interim bail.

“I apologise to my mother, as well as mothers across Pakistan and all over the world, for my actions,” Punjab Police quoted Arsalan as saying following the latest development.

Police had confirmed earlier in the day that a case against Arsalan and his wife had been registered for severely assaulting his mother after the viral video.

The woman said her son and daughter-in-law fought with her everyday and that they both beat her.

Rawalpindi CPO Ahsan Younus had taken notice of the incident in the Sadiqabad police station’s jurisdiction and ordered the accused to immediately be booked and arrested.

Superintendent of Police (SP) for Rawal had said the elderly woman’s medical test had been conducted. Action would be taken as per the law and the accused arrested soon, he had said.

“Those accused of violating the sanctity of relationships and brutally abusing women will be brought to justice,” the SP had said further.

Police had confirmed earlier that Arsalan and his wife had fled after subjecting his mother to the beating.

A video that went viral on social media Tuesday night showed a man beating his mother while his wife stood in the background, encouraging him. The woman can be seen pleading with her son repeatedly to stop but he continued to thrash her.

The video generated a hue and cry on Twitter with many calling for the man to be arrested for subjecting his mother to torture.