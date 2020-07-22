Opposition barrage

You are well-known that the restrictions on the opposition parties speeches is usually based on the country’s responsible and especially Prime Minister Policies and efforts. Well, yet now PTI’s government Khan has its own governmental rules.

Even during the COVID-19 challenge, economic shutdown, mafias, smuggling if foods , terrorism, Khan is approximately blamed by the opposition. Yesterday when I listened the speech of Bilawal’s. I was really astonished. Did you know what does he narrated? “PM should see the writing on the wall and resign himself “.

In this appropriate time to get united, oppositions are envolved blaming the government’s laws and regulations. What’s happening in the country? If daily I see news headlines , Khan is the only man blamed of not maintaining his responsibilities. If we see the country’s situation we are not happy with and opposition are a more dangerous virus even risky than COVID-19 which is made a business to make us fool and inorder to eke out alot of money.

Barkatullah

Turbat