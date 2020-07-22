PM Imran discusses Pakistan-Bangladesh ties with PM Hasina

–Says Pakistan is committed to strengthening relations with Bangladesh on basis of ‘mutual trust, mutual respect and sovereign equality’

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday held a telephonic conversation with his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina in a rare occurrence of diplomacy as the two estranged countries seek rapprochement.

“Pakistan is committed to deepening fraternal relations with Bangladesh on the basis of mutual trust, mutual respect and sovereign equality,” said PM Imran, according to a statement issued by his office.

The premier reiterated his invitation to Sheikh Hasina to visit Pakistan.

He also extended condolences for the lives lost during the pandemic, and offered his commiserations on the material and human losses due to the recent flooding in Bangladesh and prayed for early recovery of the people affected by this natural calamity.

The two leaders exchanged views on their respective steps to deal with the myriad of challenges posed by Covid-19. Imran apprised of his government’s efforts and commended his Bangladesh counterpart on the measures taken by her leadership to contain the virus.

He also apprised her of his ‘Global Initiative on Debt Relief’ for developing countries.

In the bilateral context, Imran underscored the importance Pakistan attaches to closer ties with fraternal Bangladesh and highlighted the significance of regular bilateral contacts and people-to-people exchanges.

Reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to SAARC, Imran underlined the importance of both countries working for enhanced regional cooperation for sustainable peace and prosperity.

He shared Pakistan’s perspective on the grave situation in the Indian-occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IOJ&K) and stressed on the importance of a peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute for a safe and prosperous region.

Earlier this month, Pakistan’s High Commissioner Imran Ahmed Siddiqui held a rare meeting with Bangladesh Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen in Dhaka. The meeting raised eyebrows in New Delhi, which viewed the development with suspicion, according to media reports.

The Bangladesh government called the meeting a “courtesy call” but reports said it was much more than that. It is believed that Imran-Hasina telephonic conversation on Wednesday was the result of that meeting.

Relations between the two countries have remained tense for the last many years. The two countries have yet to overcome the bitter memories of 1971 that led to the creation of Bangladesh.