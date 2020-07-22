Govt moves IHC for appointment of counsel for Indian spy

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has approached Islamabad High Court (IHC) for the appointment of legal representative for detained Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav.

The petition, which nominated defense secretary and General Headquarters (GHQ) as respondents, stated that Jadhav, who was awarded death sentence on charges of espionage and terrorism, has refused to file a review petition against the sentence.

The spy is unable to appoint a lawyer for himself in Pakistan without assistance from his motherland, India, the petition added.

Last week, Pakistan had offered to grant consular access to Jadhav for a third time, a day after India’s diplomats stormed out of a meeting with the spy. Confirming the development, Foreign Office spokesperson Aisha Farooqui had said that this time the authorities had offered to give consular access without the presence of a security guard.

According to Farooqui, the first consular access was provided in September last year. During the meeting, she recalled, Jadhav’s mother and wife were also allowed to meet him.