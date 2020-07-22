Farewell sister Ruth Lewis

Humanity is the cause greatest of all there are many people in this world who spend their whole life serving Mankind and sister Ruth lewis was among those.Since 2000 she was serving as incharge at Darul-Sukun Organisation Karachi. She was among the founders of Darul-Sukun along with and Sr Gertrude Lemmens and Margaret D’Costa who established it for disable people especially children. A considerable number of well-to-do citizens helped her run this organization. It was a moment of immense pleasure and pride for her when four children from Darul-Sukun won medals in special olympics held in the United States in 1998. She had been serving this organisation for 50 year. She was bestowed with Hakim Mohammad Saeed Award and Pride of Karachi award in Recognition for her exquisite services to humanity. People from different walks of life expressed deep grief on her demise, calling it a great loss. She will always be remembered for her unparalleled contribution for humanity. May Her Soul Rest in Peace.

Kamran Khamiso Khowaja

Sujawal