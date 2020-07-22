Corruption in offices

There is perhaps no better platform for a person like me to explain the increasing corruption in the offices, the complete economy and morality of the people. Nowadays there is no office which is free from this malady. Corruption is the mother of all evils. It breeds and promotes all other conceivable vices in society. It is responsible for lawlessness, disorder, injustice, frustration and anarchy. The civil services, policy legislatures and business houses, all are victims of this disease.

Corruption has become a way of life and acquired a new meaning in Pakistan. Power, wealth, inadequacy of laws, administration inadequacies and impediments of civilization, poverty and ignorance of masses are the major causes of corruption, law income in offices is also the result of corruption. Corruption can be remove from our society by adopting same suggestions.

Firstly, there must create a spirit of patriotism among the people. Secondly government should encourages people to lodge complaints against corrupt officials. Thirdly, the law enforcing agencies should be equipped with appropriate means. Fourthly, better salary scales must be provided to the officials. In this way in offices employers will work honestly and devotedly.

Shehzadi Hassan Ali

Karachi