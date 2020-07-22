BISE working to resolve academic issues on priority basis: chairman

LAHORE: Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore Chairman Professor Riaz Ahmed Hashmi has said that academic matters pertaining to students, teachers, institutions and the general public are dealt with on a priority basis through an organised online system to avoid any difficulty.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, Hashmi said that Punjab government’s coronavirus-related standard operating procedures (SOPs) were being fully observed to protect the staff from this disease. Hand sanitisers and face masks have been provided to the staff and the teachers deputed for marking of answer sheets at different centres.

Similarly, the board was actively pursuing redressal of complaints forwarded through telephones, Pakistan Citizen Portal or complaint box at board’s website, the statement added.

The board, the chairman said, was fully committed to playing its strong role in the educational journey of the students.