Country witnessing downturn in new Covid-19 cases, Qureshi says

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday said Pakistan was witnessing a downturn in the coronavirus cases with the number of recovered cases outnumbering the tally of active cases.

In conversation with his United Arab Emirates (UAE) counterpart Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Qureshi said that a result of government’s efforts and smart lockdowns in various cities, the coronavirus curve had started to flatten.

Qureshi, who has recently recovered from the virus, thanked Al Nahyan for inquiring about his health. He also apprised the UAE foreign minister of the latest virus situation in Pakistan.

The foreign minister congratulated the leadership and the people of the UAE on the successful launch of its Mars-bound interplanetary mission. He conveyed that the launch of the mission, Hope Probe, was a moment of pride for all Muslims.

According to a statement issued by the Foreign Office, Al Nahyan appreciated the response of Pakistan’s government in tackling the pandemic. He also highlighted the efforts of UAE’s government towards controlling the pandemic and shared that the Emirate was engaged with efforts towards developing a vaccine for the virus in collaboration with its international partners.

The two ministers agreed to meet as soon as the pandemic is over, said the statement.