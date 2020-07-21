PPP Punjab leaders not ready to trust PML-N, Bilawal disagrees

Senior leaders of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) in Punjab on Tuesday urged party chief Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari to reconsider his decision of launching a joint opposition movement against the government in collaboration with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), saying the latter was playing the role of a friendly opposition, a private news channel reported.

According to the channel, the PPP Punjab leadership expressed its reservation against the PML-N during a meeting chaired by Bilawal.

“How could a party support us in running an anti-government campaign when it is trying to delay a multi-party conference to devise a course of action?” the channel quoted the PPP leaders as saying during the meeting.

The PPP leaders believed that the PML-N does not want the opposition to move forward on the suggestions of Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari. “They still consider Bilawal as a threat to their politics in Punjab,” the PPP leaders said, according to the channel.

However, the channel’s sources said that the PPP chief told his party leaders that they had to unite the opposition against the incumbent government rather than paying heed to rumours against each other.

“We will launch a movement alone against the government even if nobody supports us,” Bilawal said during the meeting while reiterating that they would not tolerate any attack on the constitution and rights of the provinces.

On Monday, a PML-N delegation called on the PPP chief to discuss preparations for the upcoming APC of opposition parties after Shehbaz Sharif refused to meet the latter.

A three-member PML-N delegation comprising Ahsan Iqbal, Ayaz Sadiq and Khawaja Saad Rafique met Bilawal at Bilawal House where PPP’s Qamar Zaman Kaira, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Chaudhry Manzoor and Syed Hassan Murtaza were also present.

Leaders from both parties discussed the APC agenda and the future political strategy of the joint opposition.