Language issues

Language is the source of knowledge and communication. Each country has its own national language.As we know that English is an international language but the people of other countries prefer their own national language instead of english at the international level.

In our country the system is upside down, we value english language rather than our own national language while history testifies that the countries like United States, China and Turkey have succeeded in preferring their national language.

Our country is one of those countries which has many other languages like sindhi, punjabi, seraiki, balochi e.t.c along with national language.

Our parents try their best to make there children learn english even if he doesn’t no his own national language well. In our society the person who can’t speak english is considered ignorant.

The Schools emphasis that the children english should be better than their language. In official gatherings and in upper class societies it has become mind set if one can’t speak english is considered uneducated and because of this many people lose their confidence and feel shame .

Now we should have to change this system. We should prefer our own national language instead of english. we have to understand that the learning english is not whole education, there are many other things to learn along with english and in Schools english should be learnt as the subject, otherwise there should be our own national language.

Its time to understand that until and unless we will not respect our national language no body else will respect our national language.

Urooj nadeem

Hyderabad