Polio vaccine

Nowadays, the government has initiated a polio vaccination program to Prevent the spread of it in children mostly infants. In past decades it has affected thousands of children every year. According to WHO most commonly it is found in children under age of 5 resulting in paralysed peripheries. Government is providing with free vaccines in the government hospitals and they made teams which are divided for different areas to spread awareness and each and every child under the age of 5 to have polio drops.They also organized many seminar on polio awareness.But sometimes it noticed that rather then listening to their concern they were being attacked.

I request the parents to understand the importance of it and have their child vaccinated from time to time to save their future. otherwise due to carelessness it is going to destroy the many innocent lives. This act of concern of the government towards its youth in the way of vaccination should be appreciated.

Moiz Ahmed Siddiqui

Karachi