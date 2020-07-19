Yusuf rubbishes dual nationality claim

ISLAMABAD: A day after the Cabinet Division made public the foreign nationalities held by special assistants to prime minister (SAPM) including SAPM on National Security and Strategic Policy Planning Dr Moeed Yusuf, the SAPM on Sunday censured the affidavit, saying he only holds Pakistani citizenship.

According to the affidavit which was posted on the website of the Cabinet Division, Yusuf, formerly the associate vice president of Asia Center at the US Institute of Peace in Washington, is a green card holder. He was appointed against the post in December last year.

Taking to Twitter, Yusuf shared a new affidavit which stated that he “never held the citizenship of any other country” including the US.

Contrary to the canard being spread about me, I only hold citizenship of ONE country and that is Pakistan. Here is the affidavit I had previously submitted to the government. pic.twitter.com/kRpN0s7YjD — Moeed W. Yusuf (@YusufMoeed) July 19, 2020

In the subsequent tweet, Yusuf asserted that neither did he return to the US after assuming the office of the SAPM nor has he got any active “employment or income” in the country in question.

“I or my family have no fixed property anywhere but Pakistan. Stop spreading lies.”