So, what is this fight about?

The nerve, conviction and character to bring about the change

“The burden of a porter is temporary, but the burden of a crooked politician is permanent because his conscience always carries the enormous weight of his frauds.”

Mehmet Murat ildan

It appears that politicians of various hues and shades are carrying gruesome burdens that they want to vent out, provoking crass verbosity and combativeness. There is this one agenda that brings them together: to see the back of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The reason is not difficult to fathom. It lies in the difference that Khan has brought to the domain of governance within a short span of less than two years which no one is willing to talk about, much less concede. Instead of being exploited for fattening the personal coffers of the rulers, he has unfurled the path to governance becoming an instrument for bringing relief to the marginalised people. Concurrently, transparency and accountability which are the key constituents of a democratic polity are being given the attention they always deserved. In the process, the insufferable tribe of looters and plunderers of national wealth is being gradually exposed which, it is feared, may lead to their ultimate political demise.

Nawaz Sharif has been convicted. Already on bail, Zardari and clan’s days in freedom may be numbered, as may be Shahbaz Sharif’s. Additionally, a large number of people from their family and those who were part of the ruling clique, having run away from facing justice, have been declared absconders. Their crimes are no ordinary ones. Earning hefty commissions through countless self-serving contracts, they were able to siphon off billions of the state money by using a number of fake bank accounts, thus gaining access to immeasurable opulence when the ordinary people were desperately engaged in a fight for their meagre survival.

I am fully convinced that he would never concede to that as it may spell the end of a dream which is pivotal to his thinking. Consequently, I see this fight getting even bitterer with the passage of time. But, I am also certain that it is Khan who will win in the end because only he has the nerve, conviction and character to withstand the vicious and spiteful onslaught and remain firm in his resolve to change this country

With pressure mounting, growing desperation is visible among the ranks of the proponents of the status-quo, the ones who would like the old system to prevail for them to continue exploiting it to their advantage, and that of their progeny and associates. The system has been so tailored that it does not make it mandatory for the political parties to instil democracy within their ranks, allowing their members to elect leaders of their own free will. It is thus that we have countless family conglomerates posturing as ‘democratic’ political parties. In effect, what we have are autocratic fabrications which, through a manipulated mechanism, keep electing the same person, or the one nominated by him/her, as the head to carry forth the task as stipulated. There are also those who have been crowned kings on the basis of an allegedly fake and fictitious ‘will’.

Political parties which run along despotic lines cannot foster a democratic polity in the country. Instead, such indulgences only lead to further perpetuation of the corrupt tools which they have used to advance their journey from rags to riches, and as a mechanism to reign supreme within the ruling echelons. This has effectively limited, even nullified, any prospect of new leaders emerging who would bring fresh ideas for helping the country along the path to progress and empowering the people to become vibrant instruments in leading the way.

Under growing pressure of the reform agenda, these status-quo leaders are resorting to using cunning and deceit as tools in a last-ditch battle to survive, and save the illicit billions they have stashed away. By making gainful use of the institutions which are rendered complicit in their crime, most notably the judiciary and the media, one former prime minister, who was convicted by the apex court of the country, managed to sneak away under the guise of an illness that never was. But the fact that the doctors of the board that was constituted to ascertain his sickness and the judges of the provincial high court played ball in letting him leave is a miniscule reflection of the malfunction which has penetrated deep. The initial relief period of two months has now extended to over six, but no step has yet been initiated to get him back.

But, then, this is how it was expected to be. There has never been any tradition of genuine accountability in the country. So, Imran Khan’s initiative to reverse that was to be resisted with all power and venom at the disposal of this corrupt and criminal tribe. That’s why the effort to introduce accountability into the system has been politicised and projected as victimisation. In the process, the Prime Minister, his father, family and all his achievements have been belittled and scorned.

By exhibiting blatant partisanship, the anchors and writers have reduced themselves to becoming a painful joke. The venom they carry in such abundance for the person of the Prime Minister, and what he stands for, not only oozes from the words they speak and write. It contorts their faces as they talk about him. It is as if they are dying to drag him out of his office. And, they would if they could. After all, he is the one who has remained resolute in the face of a vast repertoire of wicked tricks and hate campaign unleashed by the entire opposition. He is determined to bring in fundamental changes in the system to alter the way people think of things so that, instead of benefitting only a few privileged ones, it would actually work for empowering the poor and the weak segments of the society. This is not acceptable to the crony beneficiary elite because they cannot tolerate letting the strings of power slip away from their grip. That’s why there is this resistance; that’s why there is this desperation creeping into the ranks of the opposition; and that’s why there is this ugly fight raging.

In a piece back in 2012, I had projected that whenever Khan would come into power, it would be him against the rest of them. The projection has turned out to be true today. It will remain this way as long as Khan is here, resolute in his determination to fulfil his agenda of a just, equitable and compassionate Pakistan. For that, he has had to pass through a cauldron of fire with a venomous opposition combined in carrying forth the selfish agenda of ousting him to save their tottering empires and ambitions.

Khan’s challenge is that he does not have the numbers to push through legislation that would help him incorporate the requisite changes. So, he remains stuck with a system that he must alter to make it functional, transparent and accountable.

There are many pleading that he should work with the opposition to facilitate the passage of legislation for which the minimum price he is asked to pay is to forget about the accountability and let corruption be.

I am fully convinced that he would never concede to that as it may spell the end of a dream which is pivotal to his thinking. Consequently, I see this fight getting even bitterer with the passage of time. But, I am also certain that it is Khan who will win in the end because only he has the nerve, conviction and character to withstand the vicious and spiteful onslaught and remain firm in his resolve to change this country.

That he will, sooner or later. He cannot be stopped!