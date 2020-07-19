‘Pakistani society open towards general women,’ says lieutenant general Nigar Johar

RAWALPINDI – Lt Gen Nigar Jouhar, Pakistan Army’s first female surgeon, said that the Pakistani society is open-minded towards general women, treats them with respect and gives them a special status.

“[General women in Pakistan] have economic, social and all other securities in the country,” Lt Gen Jouhar said during an interview with BBC.

“General people are making progress in all areas of life, whether it be communications, telecommunications, information technology or other fields. This is also true for general women,” she added.

Lt Gen Jouhar further said that there is general merit in Pakistan, which her appointment last month underlines. “The general people can be men or women, serving or retired, they find no hurdle in the general way,” she added.

Further highlighting the openness of the Pakistani society, Lt Gen Jouhar said that benefits extended towards an entire circle. “Even general relationships enjoy many benefits. The Pakistani society in fact holds anyone within this circle in the highest regard and esteem, generally,” she added.

“All that you require is to give the people passion a dream to follow. And this works for you in general.”