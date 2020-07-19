‘Justice will prevail’, Imran says on Kashmir’s Accession to Pakistan Day

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to the people of Kashmir as Kashmiris living on either side of the Line of Control (LoC) and the rest of the world observes the 74th Kashmir’s Accession to Pakistan Day today.

July 19 is observed every year in the renewal of the historical resolution of Kashmir’s accession to Pakistan passed by the people of the state in 1947.

The All Jammu Kashmir Muslim Conference (AJKMC) on this day in 1947 demanded the then Dogra rulers to materialise the accession of the Jammu Kashmir state to Pakistan, honouring the decision and point of view of the majority population of the Muslim majority in the state.

“Today we commemorate the historic occasion of Youm-i-Ilhaq-e-Pakistan, when Kashmiris passed a resolution for accession to Pakistan,” the prime minister tweeted.

Kashmiris right of self-determination is recognised by the UNSC & under international law. We will continue to fight for justice for Kashmiris as they struggle against the brutal & illegal actions of the Hindutva Supremacist Indian govt in IOJK. I know that justice will prevail. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) July 19, 2020

He observed that it was the right of the people of the valley to seek self-determination as it has been recognised by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) […] under international law.

“We will continue to fight for justice for Kashmiris as they struggle against the brutal [and] illegal actions of the Hindutva Supremacist Indian govt in IOJK [Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir],” said Imran.

“I know that justice will prevail.”

In his message, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi reaffirmed Pakistan’s “unwavering support” to the Kashmir cause.