Buzdar removes wildlife minister

LAHORE: The Punjab government has removed Malik Asad Khokhar from his post as Minister for Wildlife and Fisheries, reports emerged on Sunday.

The development comes a day after Prime Minister Imran Khan called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on his one-day official trip to Lahore. Multiple reports suggest that the premier advised the chief minister to cultivate rapport with Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) members of the Punjab Assembly.

Commenting on the development, Khokhar, a PTI stalwart, claimed that he voluntarily resigned from the office as he was unable to perform his official duties due to personal engagements. According to him, he tendered his resignation to Buzdar which he approved.

A report, which cites an undisclosed source, claims that Buzdar had decided to remove Khokhar after consultation with the prime minister.

Khokhar had won his seat in a by-election, held in December 2018, after PML-N leader Khawaja Saad Rafique, who had originally bagged it in July’s general poll, vacated it after being elected to National Assembly in October’s by-election.