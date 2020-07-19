‘Buzdar going nowhere’ – Shibli describes Punjab govt’s progress

ISLAMABAD – Federal Information Minister Shibli Faraz has rubbished reports claiming Usman Buzdar is making any progress as the chief minister of Punjab. In a Twitter post, the minister said the CM is ‘going nowhere’ describing the progress of the provincial government.

A few members of the ruling party had claimed that the Punjab government has been successful in fulfilling its promises to the people and that PM Imran Khan will never even consider looking for Buzdar’s replacement.

Many sections of the media also continue to claim the two year old position on Buzdar as a revolutionary choice as the head of provincial government, who will address the inequalities in Punjab and ensure welfare of the masses.

Even the international press is now lauding CM Buzdar as a ‘man of action’. However, the information minister has clarified that there’s no truth to it.

“In the past, the premier himself confided his trust in Buzdar. He has called Buzdar ‘Wasim Akram plus’ and claimed that he’s the best chief minister Punjab has ever had. However, as is obvious for all of us to see, the PM was horrendously wrong,” he said, setting the record straight.