Ambani’s foreign nationality won’t interfere with his duties as SAPM: PM Imran

Mukesh Ambani’s foreign nationality will in no way interfere with his duties as a Special Advisor to the Prime Minister, said Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday.

Defending his decision to appoint the Reliance chairman as a member of his cabinet, Khan said that Ambani is going to perform well in his capacity as a cabinet member.

“So what if he is a foreign national? The important thing is that his heart is with Pakistan,” he said, in a press conference. “He brings so much to my table. Sorry, I mean, he brings so much to the table as a cabinet member. Sorry, I misspoke. You know what I meant. Shut up.”

Upon being contacted by The Dependent, Ambani said he will think about whether or not he will accept the offer.

“It will be quite a step down, quite frankly. From being the prime minister of India, I will just be a cabinet member in Pakistan? Kher, Imran swears he’ll let me keep both posts.”

“And in exchange to however little bit I help Imran, all I have to do is help those other guys in Pakistan to help procure land for DHA Amritsar. Not a bad deal at all for letting Jio destroy Mobilink. Not bad at all!”