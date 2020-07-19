After Man City verdict, Court of Arbitration for Sport announces creation of dam fund

LAUSANNE – After announcing the ruling clearing Manchester City to play in group stage of the UEFA Champions League next season, the Court of Arbitration for Sport has announced the creation of a fund for the construction of a dam.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport on Monday upheld City’s appeal against a ban by European football’s governing body, UEFA, but imposed a fine of 10 million euros ($11.3m), for failing to cooperate with investigators, which in turn will be deposited in the newly created dam fund.

The three judge panel that announced the verdict after a three-day hearing held by video link also announced the formation of the dam fund, and has taken personal responsibility for its construction and completion.

“We will personally oversee the work on the much needed dam. If need be, we’ll live in a cottage next to the construction site, but we will make sure that it is completed,” the three judges of the Court of Arbitration for Sport told The Dependent.

Manchester City, meanwhile, has lauded the announcement for the creation of the dam fund.

“The club welcomes the implications of the ruling as a validation of the club’s position on dams and funds,” City, owned by Abu Dhabi’s royal family, said in a statement.