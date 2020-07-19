6 killed, 28 injured in Nawabshah coach accident

KARACHI: At least six people were killed and 28 injured when a passenger bus rammed into a trailer near Nawabshah’s Qazi Ahmed town on Sunday morning.

The accident occurred when the speeding Karachi-bound bus, which was coming from Mansehra, collided head-on with the trailer before turning turtle. Four passengers died on the spot.

Initial reports suggest at least 28 people were injured in the incident. The injured were shifted to the town’s civil hospital where reportedly they were kept on the floor due to the non-availability of medical beds and stretchers.

Upon reaching the hospital, the driver and another passenger succumbed to injuries, taking the toll to six.

At least nine people were said to be in critical condition and transferred to Peoples Medical Hospital in Nawabshah.