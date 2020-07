MARDAN: An earthquake of magnitude 4.6 jolted parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa late Saturday night however no damage of property or casualties have been reported so far.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, tremors were felt in Mardan, Shangla and surrounding areas.

The Met Office stated the epicentre of the quake to be in Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan with a depth of 150-kilometre.