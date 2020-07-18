Work on 672 small hydel power projects in progress, says KP CM

MANSEHRA: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has said that work on 672 small hydel power projects having capacity 55MW is in progress.

Inaugurating five mini-hydel power projects in Kaghan on Saturday, the chief minister said that projects will help provide cheap electricity to the people, besides creating job opportunities in the area.

He said more than 12,000 households, schools and tourists centers will be given cheap electricity from these power stations. The chief minister lauded PEDO for completing hydel projects within stipulated period.

He said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has prepared standard operating procedures (SOPs) to reopen the tourism sector in the province and a decision to this effect would be made soon after Eidul Azha. He said the KP government is making efforts to boost the tourism sector along modern lines to provide maximum employment opportunities to the people and strengthen the economy. The chief termed the promotion of the tourism sector as one of the top priority areas of the KP government.

Earlier, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Friday inaugurated three different projects of access roads to local tourist destinations in the scenic Shogran area of the Mansehra district. These access roads include the 15 kilometres Manoor Valley Road, 11 kilometres Shogran Valley Road and 09 kilometres Pabrang Valley Road. The projects would be completed with an estimated cost of Rs1421 million.

He said that an amount of Rs2400 million has been allocated in the Annual Development Programme for the construction of access roads to various tourist points in the Hazara Division. The work is in progress on a total of 370 km long road infrastructure in various tourists spots with an estimated cost of Rs20 billion, Mahmood Khan added.