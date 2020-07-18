There are kids who beg on streets when they are suppose to go to schools. A man returns to home without any food and a man who has no home. Have we ever imagined their lives? Who is responsible for their situations? Our answers will obviously be government. But government is not responsible for everything. There are a lot of things you and I can do as well. Unfortunately, we are busy filling our pockets and wishing for more. Most of the time we can be the reason to change someone’s life only if we realize that we have some responsibilities of others too.

Afroz MJ

Turbat