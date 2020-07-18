What is justice? 

On the international day of justice 17 july, I would like to address the readers about what justice really means in our life. Every person, has given equal dignity by Allah, one should defend those rights, life, liberty, and the pursuit of justice.

Personally, each of us must recognize every one as a person and not an object. From sidewalk sexual harassment to the hurdles of justice, all abuse of power involve an injustice willingness. Justice also fails by judging ourselves to be less than we truly are, we should not let humility interfere the intellectual courage required to call out injustice.

On national level, justice for a Pakistani means righteousness and equitableness, justice must be provided without any discrimination of weak and strong, rich and poor, all are equal before law. We need leaders motivated by love of justice and not merely self-aggrandizement. Leadership without an inner moral compass reliably ends in the abuse of power. On the annual day of International Justice we as a “Pakistani” should start practicing justice , so that no rape cases arises , no target killings are noted let us all practice justice and compel our courts to punish criminals that nobody will ever dare to rape , murder ,burglary, assault, abuse , kidnap or even think to do any criminal act ! No one is allowed to maltreat the nationality or humanity.“ Well develop justice requires expertise in making hard judgment calls “. Everyone should be a non-self-deceptive person. Let the world know that we PAKISTANI do as we say and say as we do, our words should be our bond.

International relations has traditionally been overly concerned with global disorders. Global justice as an issue has been under-represented in the world but has not yet reached the same prominence as other theories. The states seems to be more focused on conflict, distrust and disorder than on reaching global agreements and treating each other fairly .We should ought not only “think” in fair manner but also “acts” accordingly.

Syeda Ruqiya Fatima

Karachi