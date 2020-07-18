Sukkur-Hyderabad motorway to revolutionise interior Sindh: Bajwa

ISLAMABAD: Asim Saleem Bajwa, chairman of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority, on Saturday said the Sukkur-Hyderabad (M-6) motorway project will bring a development revolution in interior Sindh.

In his tweet, Bajwa, who is the special assistant to the prime minister on information and broadcast, said that the 306-kilometre highway was approved in a meeting of the executive committee of the National Economic Council (NEC) which will be constructed on a build-operate-transfer (BOT) basis. BOT is a model for large-scale infrastructure projects, wherein a private entity receives a concession from the public sector to finance, design, construct, own, and operate a facility.

306 KMs Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway(M-6)approved in ECNEC on BOT basis(preferred fin model),will contribute to construction boom,socio-economic revolution for interior Sind,Complete Psr-Kci Eastern Route,also link East Balochistan to entire Motorway network #pakistanmakingprogress — Asim Saleem Bajwa (@AsimSBajwa) July 18, 2020

He said following the construction of the project, the eastern route of the CPEC (Peshawar-Karachi) will also be completed.

Bajwa added that the project would also connect eastern Balochistan to the countrywide network of motorways.