Steps to contain Covid-19 started bearing fruit, Qureshi says

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Saturday said that timely steps taken to contain the spread of coronavirus despite limited resources have started to bear fruit.

Qureshi expressed these views while speaking to Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar, who had called on him at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad.

Qureshi observed that the implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) will have to be ensured to contain the spread of the disease.

According to Radio Pakistan, on the occasion, Sawar briefed Qureshi on security and coronavirus-related arrangements to be made across Punjab on the eve of Eidul Adha.

According to APP, the two also spoke on the issue of Indian occupied Kashmir. Qureshi said that India was facing international isolation as a result of its expansionist policies in the region.

The foreign minister said Pakistan was fighting the case for Kashmir at every international front under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Apprising Qureshi on his lobbying efforts to raise internationally the issue, Sarwar said: “I’m in contact with the members of European and British parliaments”, recalling that the vice president of European Union Parliament, Mairead McGuinness, supports Pakistan’s stance on the issue.