Selective lockdowns implemented in Sindh hotspots, CM tells NCOC

KARACHI: A National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) meeting on Saturday at Sindh Chief Minister’s House reviewed the province’s standard operating procedures (SOPs) against Covid-19 and matters pertaining to the management of cattle markets during Eidul Azha.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said trading and sacrificing animals in the streets has been banned during Eidul Azha and sacrificial animals can only be traded at designated locations.

CM Murad further informed the NCOC that selective lockdowns are being carried out in areas with clusters of cases.

“Sindh government has set up two separate hospitals in Karachi for Covid-19 patients,” the chief minister said, “Covid-19 tests are being conducted [daily] in Sindh at a capacity of 12,000 and the test ratio has decreased a bit.”

He said that these meetings would improve coordination between the Centre and the province which would help limit the spread of the deadly pathogen. He also praised the efforts of the NCOC.

NCOC Chairman Asad Umar said the purpose of having NCOC meetings in provinces is to further improve the work being done to mitigate the pandemic in the country.

“Covid-19 will be controlled by the joint efforts of all the provinces,” said Umar. “Provincial governments have also played a key role in controlling the spread of the virus.”

The NCOC chairperson added that the federal government is working in consultation with provincial governments on the SOPs and is developing guidelines.

This is the first meeting of the NCOC in Sindh whereas previously, meetings have been held in Punjab.

Interior Minister Ijaz Shah, NCOC Chief Coordinator Lieutenant General Hamood Uz Zaman and the provincial chief secretary among others also attended the meeting.

The representatives of other provinces, Islamabad and Azad Jammu and Kashmir attended the meeting via video link.