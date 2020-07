Pakistan is a country filled with political parties and all of them are running behind seats and power. They aren’t ready to negotiate or work for Pakistan’s betterment rather fighting a war against each other. This civil war between our leaders have worsened the conditions of Pakistan. Each one of them just insults the other in front of media. We are confused, if the aim for all of you is a better Pakistan, why not with unity?

Aisha Farooq

Lahore