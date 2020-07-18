Pakistan reports 1,900 new Covid-19 cases, 47 deaths

ISLAMABAD: The new coronavirus cases and deaths are on the decline in Pakistan, as 1,918 people tested positive and 47 died of the virus during the past 24 hours on Saturday.

According to the data released by the National Command and Operation Centre, the number of coronavirus cases currently stands at 261,916 with the death toll reaching 5,522. There are 57,886 active cases in the country and 198,509 people have fully recovered from the infection. However, 1,604 patients are still in a critical condition and undergoing treatment in the intensive care units of different hospitals of the country.

On the other hand, the number of tests conducted so far in the country has reached 1,699,101 after another 23,011 people were tested for the deadly virus on Friday. Sindh tops the list with most number of reported cases which has reached 11,238 in the province. It has also recorded 1,952 coronavirus-related deaths. Punjab, meanwhile, has recorded most number of deaths which currently stands at 2,067. It is second in terms of the officially reported cases with 89,465 people being infected by the virus. Meanwhile, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which was experiencing most number of deaths in the initial phase of the pandemic, managed to reverse the trend. A total of 1,130 people have died of the virus in the province so far, making it third most-affected region of the country. It has reported 31,669 coronavirus cases.

The figures for the other regions are: Islamabad 14,504 cases and 157 deaths, Balochistan 11,405 cases and 131 deaths, Azad Kashmir 1,840 cases and 46 deaths, and Gilgit-Baltistan 1,796 case and 39 deaths.