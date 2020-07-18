Kulbhushan Jadhav joins Taliban to avail Ehsanullah relief package

UNDISCLOSED LOCATION – Self-confessed spy of the Indian intelligence agency Research & Analysis Wing (RAW) Kulbhushan Jadhav has pledged allegiance to the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), The Dependent has exclusively learnt.

Sources within the TTP leadership confirm that Jadhav has recently taken the oath and is currently working remotely on a secret mission for the group.

The development comes as the government introduced an ordinance to facilitate Jadhav. Pakistan, which had already provided the Indian spy consular access for a second time, has decided to provide consular access for a third time.

The International Court of Justice Review and Reconsideration Ordinance 2020, enacted on May 20 after the International Court of Justice’s decision to allow him to appeal for mercy, is believed to a part of a new package that the newly inducted Taliban leader Kulbhushan Jadhav is getting.

“Kulbhushan Jadhav has been offered the Ehsanullah relief package after confirming that he has indeed joined the Taliban. He has fulfilled all ideological formalities required by us and the TTP,” a senior official told The Dependent.

According to sources, Jadhav would soon be allowed to escape as the covid-19 lockdowns and restrictions are eased and it’s safe to travel to Turkey again.