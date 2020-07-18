Indian troops kill three fighters in held Kashmir

SRINAGAR: Indian forces on Saturday killed three pro-freedom fighters in a security operation in held Kashmir’s Shopian district.

According to The Hindu, a gunfight erupted in Shopian’s Amshipora early morning when the security forces launched an operation based on a tip-off about the presence of freedom fighters in the locality.

Citing police officials, the publication said that the fighters “opened fire when zeroed in”.

Their bodies were recovered from a cowshed where they were hiding, the report added.

Pakistan has time and again, the latest being Thursday, called for enhanced international monitoring and continued reporting by the United Nations on the human rights crisis in the held valley to save lives, dignity and freedom of the people of Kashmir.