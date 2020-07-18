Over the years the imprecation of honor killing is swallowing precious lives in Sindh. It is quite unfortunate that many in Sindh do not even view it as a crime rather they call it a revenge for trampling their so called ancestral pride. Karo Kari is a formal term used for honor Killing in Sindh. If a woman is declared Kari ( Accused of treading family,s Honor and Pride) her family members find themselves authorized to kill her along with the co-accused man (Karo). Study has revealed several causes which lead to the pretext of unabated killings such as elopement, refusal of an arranged marriage, being victim of sexual assault or rape, seeeking divorce from a hostile husband, committing adultery, aleged illicit relationship and flirting. Other factors which contribute to the genocide are Taking revenge from an old enemy by declaring him Karo, preserving a disputed property and to discharge prolong dominance in the area. This sort of killing is practiced across the country but statistics show that Sindh is the most affected province. Police reports show that around 769 people including 510 females have been stabbed in the name of honor from 2014 to 2019 while 108 women fell victim to it last year. Because of loopholes in our criminal Justice System the ratio of these killings is increasing with every passing day. The percentage of conviction in these cases stands merely 2% while on the other hand the proportion of acquittal is almost 22%, Incomplete and improper investigation at the end of Police make these cases weak right from the inception. Civil Society and Other organizations pertaining to work for implementation of Human rights in the society seem silent over this spewing conundrum. This justice system is in dire need of special legislation to prevent this barbaric practice

Kamran Khamiso Khowaja

Sujawal