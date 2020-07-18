Healthy again Qureshi returns to self-isolation at Foreign Ministry

ISLAMABAD – Successfully recovering from covid-19, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has continued to smoothly transition between being quarantined at his home and being quarantined at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Taking to Twitter on Friday, Qureshi confirmed that he had recovered from coronavirus, paying separate tributes to those instructing him on personal health and foreign policy, respectively.

“Thank you all for your good wishes and support. I am fortunate to be back in office today post #COVID,” tweeted Qureshi, confirming that he had transitioned from the Foreign Ministry to his home and back, experiencing the respective self-isolations.

“I pay tribute to both of Pakistan’s frontline workers for being our backbone in the fight against this pandemic, and reaffirming regional isolation as an unflinching part of our diplomacy, with unyielding commitment and dedication. I salute you,” he added.

Later, talking to The Dependent, Qureshi continued his tribute for both groups, saying that while Pakistan owes everything to both, he is personally especially indebted.

“I have transitioned between prescribed medications and prescribed foreign policy. It helps when someone makes your decisions for you and tells you what to do,” the foreign minister said.

“I don’t have to do anything. Just chilling in the quarantines,” he added.