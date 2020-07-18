Four SAPMs are dual nationals, three hold foreign residency

LAHORE: Four out of 15 special assistants to the prime minister (SAPMs) are dual nationality holders while three have foreign residency.

This information was revealed on Saturday when the Cabinet Division uploaded details of the assets and nationalities of SAPMs and advisers on its website.

Those who have dual nationalities included Zulfikar Bukhari, British citizenship; Shehzad Syed Qasim, US citizenship; Nadeem Babar, US citizenship; and Tania Aidrus, Canadian nationality and Singapore resident.

The three SAPMs who have foreign residency included Nadeem Afzal Chan, Canadian permanent residency; Moeed Yousaf, US residency; and Shahbaz Gill, US green cardholder.

According to asset details of these cabinet members, Zulfikar Bukhari has properties worth millions of rupees in London. His father gave him two pieces of land as gift in 2006 and 2007 while he was also gifted 1,210 kanals and 91 kanals. He also inherited plots in Islamabad from his maternal relatives.

SAPM Sania Nishtar does not have a dual nationality, according to the documents. Nishtar, along with her husband, have a total bank balance of Rs14.8 million. The only car, a Honda Civic is in the name of Nishtar’s husband. She owns jewellery worth Rs500,000 and has inherited property of 9.6 marlas in Peshawar. She has liabilities of Rs2.3 million.

SAPM Shahzad Akbar owns property worth Rs6.5 million while his wife also holds property worth Rs1.3 million. He has Rs450 million in cash.

Shahbaz Gill owns assets worth Rs150 million while Hafeez Shaikh has revealed assets worth Rs300 million, however, he is in debt of Rs290 million.

SAPM Nadeem Babar owns assets worth Rs2.184 billion, including multiple properties in Pakistan as well as foreign destinations. Babar has stakes in over two dozen companies in companies based out of Pakistan.

SAPM Shahzad Qasim owns three plots worth Rs6 million in Lahore along with ownership of Rs3.5 million land in Gwadar. He holds assets in the US and UAE along with having a cash amount of Rs40 million in bank accounts.

SAPM Ali Nawaz Awan has property worth Rs37.1 million along with immovable property worth Rs3.1 million. He also possesses 75 tolas of gold.

SAPM Lt Gen (r) Asim Saleem Bajwa’s immovable property is worth Rs151.433 million. Shares worth Rs3,100,000 have been bought in his wife’s name. The documents have listed a Toyota Prado ZX 2016 worth Rs3 million. Two bank accounts in Islamabad have Rs291,000 and Rs1,239, respectively. Lt Gen Bajwa also has a foreign bank account in Rawalpindi containing $4,149.

SAPM Usman Dar owns assets worth Rs60 million.

In a tweet, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz said that the government has placed the details of assets of all SAPMS and advisers on the website of the Cabinet Division.

The minister said that these details have been shared with the nation on the instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan.