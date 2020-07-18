Exposure of weaknesses strengthens system

Extra curbs on media

For the last many weeks Federal Minister Asad Umar has been telling everyone that covid-19 is under control and the feat has been accomplished by employing the PM’s novel strategy of smart lockdowns. The NCOC under him has allowed cattle markets to be set up outside the cities while a go-ahead has been given to extra-large gatherings and processions during Moharram. Provincial governments have been directed to ensure that SOPs are observed in the markets, Imambargahs and the streets.

The federal government’s premature declaration of victory is aimed at gaining political mileage. This would however send a wrong message to the common man who is likely to become less careful which could be fatal at a time when scientists have repeatedly warned of a second surge of Covid-19 infections. Last month, authorities in China imposed shelter-in-place restrictions on close to half a million people in a city near Beijing, hit by a new increase in pandemic cases. There are signs of a second wave hitting Singapore, Australia, Israel and some of the US states that were opening up under the impression that they had weathered the storm. Since the UK government began lifting the lockdown restrictions, there have been reports about parts of the country that have seen the R number– a key measure of the spread of the disease– rise above the crucial threshold of 1, which would mean case numbers start rising again.

Despite its outward confidence the government feels insecure. It suspects that some people are out to harm it by disseminating false information through media, both mainstream and social, about the spread of covid-19 to create fear, panic and insecurity. The government has set up a committee, which was unnecessary in the presence of related laws, to deal with the imaginary menace. On a report from the ‘health experts’, the committee will ask the PTA or PEMRA to approach the person responsible and if he does not remove the content the FIA would take care of him. Pakistan is not the only country facing the pandemic. The setting up of the unique committee would create a perception at home and abroad that those given the charge of controlling the pandemic do not want their deficiencies or failures to be reported in the media.