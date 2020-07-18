Court strictures

Now the Courts are joining in the criticism of the government

The government did not have a good day in any court on Thursday, even going by the low standards it has set. Whereas the Sind High Court expressed the gravest doubts about its laying off of Pakistan Steel Mills workers, the Lahore High Court said it saw the government as being run by unelected advisors, as it blamed one for the fuel crisis which led to the recent price hike. However, the strictures by the Sindh High Court perhaps would have been most galling, for they indicated an expectation of incompetence that the government would not like to be associated with. The assumption that the decision would lead to litigation was perhaps reasonable, but the court remark that there were only going to be reinstatements indicated a lack of confidence that the government could come up with a severance package that would stick in court. It also indicated a problem the government has, of announcing a plan, in this case, of the severance of nearly 8000 employees, leaving behind only 1000. The Court demanded the revival plan that it had. It is still not clear whether the government wishes to get rid of the workers prior to privatization, or as part of a revival plan, as claimed in court,

Another problem has been the prevalence of unelected officials. The Lahore High Court, while examining the recent petrol crisis, found the person with prima facie responsibility, was the SAPM on Petroleum, Nadeem Babar, who was running the Petroleum Division of the Energy Ministry. The LHC has placed its finger on a basic issue. There is a belief that unelected experts make better heads of departments than elected backwoodsmen. However, such persons not only do not have to face the electorate but have gained their expertise by being insiders. They need not be lobbyists for anyone; they just have baggage that may well outweigh any expertise they may have.

Still, none of them would be where they are if they had not been selected by the head of the team. Thus any criticism of Mr Babar is automatically a criticism of the PM whose Special Assistant he is. As the PM has to face the electorate, it is his interest to have a team of people who have the welfare of the people uppermost, rather than any particular lobby or cabal.